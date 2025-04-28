The plains of Himachal Pradesh are reeling under intense heat as temperatures touched new highs on Sunday. Una recorded a scorching 42 degrees Celsius, the highest temperature of the season so far. Bright sunshine also dominated Shimla, where the usually busy Ridge ground saw sparse footfall as people chose to avoid the harsh sun.

In view of the rising temperatures, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in three districts — Una, Mandi, and Kullu — for the next three days starting Monday. While other districts are not under a formal alert, an overall increase in temperature is expected across the state.

The heat has particularly tightened its grip on the plains. Maximum temperatures have crossed 37 degrees Celsius in several areas. Kangra, Bilaspur, and Hamirpur all reported temperatures above 37 degrees, while Sundernagar recorded 36.8 degrees, Bhuntar 35.5 degrees, Dharamshala 33 degrees, Nahan 35.8 degrees, Solan 33 degrees, Mandi 36.6 degrees, and Chamba 32.8 degrees Celsius.

The intense heat is forcing residents, especially in central and low-lying areas, to increasingly rely on air conditioners, coolers, fans, and cold drinks to stay cool. According to the Meteorological Department, the weather remained dry and clear across the state during the last 24 hours, with strong winds also reported. Winds reached speeds of 48 kmph in Bajaura and Tabo, and 42 kmph in Seobag.

However, some relief could be on the way. A yellow alert has been issued for May 1 for thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds blowing at speeds of 40 to 50 kmph across all districts, along with light rain. This could bring a brief respite from the soaring temperatures.