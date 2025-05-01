Shimla: After witnessing a dry April with significantly below-normal rainfall, Himachal Pradesh is expected to see a shift in weather patterns beginning Thursday. The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms across several districts from May 1 to May 5, as a western disturbance approaches the region.

The upcoming weather system is likely to bring gusty winds blowing at 40 to 50 kmph, scattered rainfall, and thunderstorms, providing much-needed relief from rising temperatures that have gripped parts of the state in recent days.

According to official data, Himachal Pradesh recorded 30% less rainfall than normal in April. The state received only 40.8 mm of rain, compared to the average of 64 mm expected during the month. The shortfall was observed across almost all districts.

Only Bilaspur district defied the trend, receiving 16% more rainfall than usual. In contrast, the rest of the state saw the following deficits:

Lahaul-Spiti : 44% less

: 44% less Kullu : 43% less

: 43% less Chamba : 41% less

: 41% less Kinnaur : 38% less

: 38% less Kangra : 34% less

: 34% less Shimla : 32% less

: 32% less Una : 30% less

: 30% less Sirmaur : 17% less

: 17% less Mandi : 13% less

: 13% less Solan: 5% less

The shortfall has raised concerns about soil moisture, crop health, and water availability in several areas, especially in rain-fed regions and apple belts. The rainfall in early May is expected to help balance the current deficit to some extent and cool down the state after a warm April.