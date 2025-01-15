The Himachal Pradesh Government has announced the establishment of a Special Task Force (STF) to combat drug abuse and dismantle organized crime networks. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that the initiative aims to make the state drug-free while fostering a healthy and civilized society.

The STF will operate under the leadership of an Additional Director General of Police or Inspector General of Police. It will include a dedicated commando force trained in anti-narcotics and organized crime operations in collaboration with the Narcotics Control Bureau. The team will comprise newly recruited personnel and members drawn from the existing police force.

Chief Minister Sukhu highlighted the urgent need for stringent measures to address drug abuse, describing it as a global challenge. He noted that the state government has enacted laws to curb the menace, including provisions for confiscating the properties of offenders involved in drug trafficking.

The task force will focus on dismantling drug trafficking networks, targeting drug kingpins, and strengthening intelligence gathering with faster forensic protocols. It will conduct coordinated raids, seize illicit assets linked to the drug trade, and implement preventive detention of habitual offenders. To ensure swift justice, the government plans to establish special courts for NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases and prioritize fast-track investigations and prosecutions.

In addition to enforcement, the government aims to promote rehabilitation by expanding access to addiction treatment and compassionate rehabilitation programs. Initiatives like the “Him Veer” and “Him Dost” programs will enhance community engagement, complemented by statewide awareness campaigns in schools and colleges. The STF will also monitor de-addiction centers to prevent misuse and ensure their effectiveness.

The STF will operate across three zones—Dharamshala, Parwanoo, and Mandi—each headed by a Superintendent of Police. Its headquarters will be in Shimla, and fortnightly progress reports will be submitted to the government for review and strategic adjustments.

“This comprehensive approach underscores the government’s commitment to eradicating drug abuse and creating a safer and healthier Himachal Pradesh,” said Chief Minister Sukhu.