The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) is set to transition to a fully digital mode of operation by integrating the e-office system across all its departments. This move aims to streamline administrative processes by eliminating manual file handling and replacing it with digital workflows.

Under the new system, files will be sent and reviewed online, allowing officers to provide directions digitally. To ensure a smooth transition, the corporation plans to provide specialized training to employees from all departments.

The training program, scheduled for the first week of February, will be conducted at the Himachal Pradesh Institute of Public Administration (HIPPA). Employees will undergo a 15-day training session, equipping them with the skills to operate the e-office system. Once trained, they will begin managing departmental files digitally, which will then be forwarded to senior officials, including the Corporation Commissioner and Joint Commissioner.

In addition to implementing the e-office system, SMC is digitizing its record room by scanning existing documents to create an online repository. Recognizing the time required to digitize older records, the administration is also installing compactors in the record room to organize physical files efficiently. These compactors will allow easy access to specific files without disturbing others, ensuring better management of historical records.

The shift to digital operations is expected to enhance efficiency and transparency in the corporation’s functioning, marking a significant step towards modernizing Shimla’s municipal governance.