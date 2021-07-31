Mandi: Chandigarh-Manali National Highway has been restored for vehicular traffic after it was closed due to a massive landslide near seven miles in Mandi.

On Saturday morning, huge boulders fell on the highway, disrupting the traffic. The boulders also hit a pick up, however, its driver was able to escape unhurt.

Machineries were deployed to clear the road as soon as the district administration and police received the information. The traffic was diverted towards Kataula for the convenience of commuters.

The police and district administration were engaged in road clearance work since morning. The National Highway was also blocked on Friday at the same place due to a landslide.

The state has been witnessing landslides at various places due to torrential rain. According to the State’s Meteorological Department, heavy rainfall is very likely to continue throughout the state for the next few days. The Department has also issued a warning of landslides and uprooting of trees at various places due to heavy rainfall.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mandi Shalini Agnihotri has appealed to the people to avoid travelling unnecessarily.