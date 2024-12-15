Jairam Thakur: ‘Guest Teacher Policy Is a Fraud on Himachal’s Youth’

Shimla: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Jairam Thakur, has sharply criticized the Himachal Pradesh government for introducing the controversial Guest Teacher Policy, which hires teachers on an hourly basis. Thakur accused the government of betraying the youth and jeopardizing the state’s education system.

In a statement issued from Shimla, Thakur pointed out that the government had previously assured the public that no such policy would be implemented. “The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Education Minister had all promised the youth that no policy detrimental to their future would be introduced. Yet, this Guest Teacher Policy has been revived, showing the government’s disregard for its own commitments,” he said.

Thakur alleged that the government’s failure to address education issues has led to a significant drop in the enrollment rate in government schools. “Under the BJP government, 59 percent of students were enrolled in government schools. This has now fallen to 32 percent due to the current government’s inability to win the trust of parents,” he claimed.

The Leader of Opposition also criticized the Congress government for making exaggerated promises during the election campaign, including the guarantee of one lakh jobs annually. “Instead of fulfilling their promises of permanent jobs with pensions, the government is now offering hourly-based jobs to teachers. This is nothing short of a betrayal,” Thakur remarked.

He further expressed concern over the rising dropout rates in schools and the deteriorating education system. “Public interest and education are not the government’s priorities. The lack of focus on education is pushing parents to avoid government schools altogether,” he added.

Thakur’s comments have intensified the debate over the Guest Teacher Policy, with critics warning that it could worsen the state’s already fragile education system. Many have called on the government to withdraw the policy and prioritize reforms that benefit students and educators alike.