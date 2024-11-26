Shimla – The Higher Education Department of Himachal Pradesh has abolished 133 posts of DPE, sparking outrage among physical education teachers awaiting promotion to these positions for years. These posts, meant to be filled by Physical Education Teachers (PETs) through promotion, have now been merged into the newly created 486 Lecturer Physical Education posts, halting all career advancement avenues for many educators.

Physical teachers, who claim to have been stuck in the same position for over 15 years, are particularly aggrieved, alleging that their peers teaching other subjects receive promotions regularly. The Himachal Pradesh Physical Teachers Association has expressed serious concerns about the department’s decision, which has left 450 senior secondary schools without either DPE or Lecturer Physical Education posts. Moreover, over 2,000 schools reportedly face a shortage of physical teachers altogether.

The Physical Teachers Association has criticized the abolition of the DPE posts, demanding the government restore the promotion quota. Lalit Chauhan, the state president of the association, emphasized that the decision had demoralized hundreds of physical teachers, with many considering legal action to address the issue. He plans to raise the matter directly with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Education Minister Rohit Thakur.

The association argues that the lack of new posts in schools already short-staffed in physical education undermines the quality of education and violates the promotion rights of PETs. They warn that if their concerns are not addressed, they will escalate the matter to the courts.

For the past five years, physical teachers have been advocating for promotions to the now-defunct DPE posts. However, the department’s move has closed off this possibility. Teachers argue that instead of merging the posts, the government should have created additional Lecturer Physical Education posts in schools where none currently exist, ensuring equal opportunities for career growth.

The issue highlights the growing dissatisfaction among educators in the state, many of whom believe that their contributions to holistic student development are being undervalued. With tensions rising, the spotlight now falls on the government’s response to the association’s demands.