Two women were killed and two men injured in a road accident on Wednesday morning when a pickup vehicle fell 100 meters from the Spillo-Kanam road in Kinnaur district, Himachal Pradesh. The incident occurred near the BRO camp on National Highway 5, around 9:30 AM, when the driver lost control of the vehicle while travelling from Spillo to Kanam.

The vehicle, carrying four people, plunged off the road, and local residents immediately alerted the Police Station Pooh. A police team rushed to the spot and, with the help of locals, rescued the victims from the wreckage. The injured were quickly transported to the hospital, while the bodies of the deceased were also recovered and sent for post-mortem.

The two women who died in the accident were identified as Basanti (45) from Bihar and Norbu Jangmo (61) from Spillo village. Basanti was declared dead at the scene, while Norbu Jangmo succumbed to her injuries during transport to the hospital and was declared dead at PHC Skiba.

The two men, Pawan Kumar Negi (65), the driver and vehicle owner, and his elder brother Puran Chhering (75), both from Spillo, sustained serious injuries. They were initially treated at PHC Skiba and later referred to Regional Hospital in Reckong Peo, before being transferred to Khaneri Hospital in Rampur for further medical attention.

Kinnaur SP Abhishek confirmed the accident and stated that an investigation into the cause of the accident is underway. The bodies of the deceased were handed over to their families after post-mortem procedures at PHC Skiba.