Over 27,000 Teaching Posts Vacant; Enrollment Crisis Deepens

Shimla – Himachal Pradesh’s education system is grappling with a severe teacher shortage, with over 27,000 teaching positions vacant across primary and higher education. In a shocking revelation, 3,100 government schools in the state are being managed by a single teacher, while 180 schools are functioning without any teacher at all.

The teacher shortage has coincided with a historic low in enrollment in government schools. In the 2024-25 academic year, only 22,146 children enrolled in Class 1 in government schools, compared to 46,426 in private schools. This means government schools secured just 32% of total admissions, reflecting the growing trust deficit among parents regarding the quality of education in public institutions.

Adding to the crisis, 72% of Himachal’s 10,360 primary schools have fewer than 30 students enrolled, while 83% of the state’s 1,845 middle schools report similarly low numbers. In the past two years, the state government de-notified 1,054 schools due to zero enrollment.

Recruitment Delays and Legal Hurdles

Legal challenges and delays have hampered efforts to address the teacher shortage. The recruitment of 6,297 pre-primary teachers through the State Electronics Development Corporation has been stalled due to a High Court stay. Similarly, 494 Shastri and 870 PET posts remain unfilled due to ongoing court cases.

While 2,151 TGT and JBT teachers were recruited batchwise over the last two years, 2,800 teaching positions remain unfilled due to delays by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission. This has left schools relying heavily on overburdened Junior Basic Training (JBT) teachers to manage multiple responsibilities, including pre-primary classes.

Government Efforts Fall Short

The state government introduced pre-primary classes in more than 3,000 schools to address declining enrollment and compete with private institutions. Despite admitting 64,000 children, these classes are yet to have dedicated teachers, with the burden falling on existing staff.

The education department, the largest government employer in Himachal with over one lakh employees, has been unable to fill crucial vacancies. This failure not only impacts education quality but also employment opportunities in the state.

Experts warn that unless urgent measures are taken to address teacher shortages and restore public confidence in government schools, the decline in enrollment will persist. Policy interventions, faster recruitment processes, and improved infrastructure are essential to revitalize the state’s education system.