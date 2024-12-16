Guest Teacher Policy for Continuity; Heads of schools are to send reports of teachers’ Attendance

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government is set to introduce constitutional values into the school curriculum as part of its broader education reform initiative. Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during a review meeting of the Education Department, announced this measure aimed at fostering a sense of duty and responsibility among students for their holistic development.

As part of the reforms, six schools in every assembly constituency will be upgraded with modern facilities, including laboratories, libraries, and adequate teaching staff. The Chief Minister directed officials to expedite the process and establish clear administrative parameters for these model schools. Additionally, a comprehensive yearly activity calendar will be implemented to streamline academic and extracurricular activities.

To ensure consistent teaching, the government has introduced a system where school principals and headmasters must report teachers’ leave status to the Deputy Director’s office. This initiative aims to reduce absenteeism and maintain uninterrupted classroom sessions.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the introduction of a ‘Guest Teacher Policy’ to address teacher shortages. Under this policy, qualified guest teachers will temporarily replace regular teachers on leave, ensuring that students’ studies remain unaffected.

In colleges, the government is adopting rationalization measures, including introducing new subjects and optimizing resources to strengthen the higher education system. These steps aim to make the education sector more efficient and responsive to the state’s needs.

“These reforms reflect our commitment to providing quality education while instilling constitutional values in students. This approach will prepare them for their roles as responsible citizens,” said CM Sukhu.