The Himachal Pradesh government has announced plans to recruit 2800 teachers for government schools across the state by the 2025-26 academic session. This recruitment drive will include Junior Basic Teachers (JBT), Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), and Craft and Vocational (C&V) teachers, with the process being handled by the School Education Board, Dharamshala.

The decision comes in response to delays in ongoing recruitment processes with the State Selection Commission, Hamirpur. To ensure a quicker and more efficient hiring process, the Directorate of Education has sent a formal recommendation to the School Education Board, requesting them to take charge of the recruitment.

Education Minister Rohit Thakur stated that discussions with the board are underway to initiate the direct recruitment process as soon as possible. “We aim to begin the recruitment swiftly and fill 2800 teaching positions in government schools. A final decision will be taken soon,” Thakur said.

The recruitment rules have been updated to accommodate this shift. New recruitment and promotion guidelines have been introduced to facilitate the process. According to the Education Minister, about 2500 teachers for JBT and TGT positions have already been appointed on a batch-wise basis, but additional changes were needed due to previous teacher appointments through school management committees.

Officials have confirmed that consultations with the law and finance departments have been held to ensure compliance with regulations, and the new rules are expected to smoothen the process. This recruitment drive is seen as a key step in addressing teacher shortages and improving the quality of education in government schools throughout the state.