Shimla: In a glaring revelation, 45 principals of 61 private colleges in Himachal Pradesh were found ineligible for their post.

The Himachal Pradesh Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission, a govt body to ensure quality education in the state, has found that the 45 principals of the private colleges do not qualify for the post of principal as per the prescribed criteria.

As per the Commission, principals of 8 private B.Ed and M.Ed colleges, 7 pharmacy colleges, 4 Sanskrit colleges, 4 Degree colleges, 14 nursing colleges, 2 law colleges, 2 management colleges, 2 dental colleges and 2 engineering colleges have been found ineligible.

Following similar action against the private universities of the state, in which the Commission had found 8 ineligible Vice-Chancellor, now Major Gen Atul Kaushik led Commission has tightened its noose around the private colleges and ordered to furnish complete detail of its head. So far Commission has received information from 70 colleges and 61 of them have been screened while information from over 100 private colleges is still awaited.