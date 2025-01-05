The Himachal Pradesh government has allocated ₹85 crore for the procurement of 3-Tesla MRI machines to be installed at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla, Tanda Medical College, and Nerchowk Medical College. These state-of-the-art diagnostic tools are expected to significantly enhance medical diagnostic capabilities in the state.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that the 3-Tesla MRI machines would enable accurate diagnosis of complex medical conditions, ensuring better treatment outcomes for patients. He emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening healthcare infrastructure and announced a broader investment of ₹1,500 crore to equip government health institutions with modern medical equipment.

Currently, inadequate healthcare services in the state compel around 9.5 lakh residents to seek treatment outside Himachal Pradesh, resulting in an annual GDP loss of ₹1,350 crore. To address this, the government is prioritizing the modernization of healthcare facilities across all levels.

Community Health Centers (CHCs) will soon be equipped with semi-automatic laboratories, ultrasound machines, and ICU facilities, while civil and zonal hospitals will receive fully automatic auto-analyzers, digital X-rays, ultrasound machines, and modular operation theatres. In-house laboratories are being established to ensure accurate diagnostics and better patient care.

The Chief Minister criticized the previous BJP government for neglecting the healthcare sector, which led to the deterioration of medical services and turned government hospitals into referral centers. He assured the public that the Congress government is committed to reversing this trend and delivering high-quality healthcare services.