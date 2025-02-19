Shimla: In a major step to combat the growing menace of chitta addiction, Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla is offering a free 15-day course to help addicts break free from the grip of this deadly drug.

The treatment, available at a special OPD on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm, promises to eliminate the craving-causing chemical from the body within the first seven days. The next week of the course involves medication and injections to aid recovery. The initiative aims to provide a new lease on life to those trapped in addiction, with medical experts ensuring compassionate and effective care.

The alarming spread of chitta addiction has not spared any age group. Even young children and middle-aged individuals are falling prey, with minors often introduced to the drug at parties, turning what starts as fun into a dangerous habit. Women and young girls are also increasingly affected. Currently, two to three drug addicts are seeking treatment at IGMC daily.

Withdrawal symptoms, including stomach and leg pain, runny nose, and changes in eye pupils, often deter victims from quitting. However, the 15-day medical course gradually alleviates these symptoms, leading to visible health improvements and offering hope for a drug-free future.

This free and accessible treatment marks a critical step in addressing the drug crisis in Himachal Pradesh, encouraging addicts and their families to take the first step towards recovery.

The menace of chitta in Himachal Pradesh has been growing at an alarming rate, affecting not just individuals but entire families and communities. The state police have intensified their crackdown on drug smuggling, conducting frequent raids and arresting key figures involved in the narcotics trade. Their efforts have led to the seizure of significant quantities of chitta, sending a strong message that drug trafficking will not be tolerated. Authorities continue to urge citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities, playing a crucial role in the fight against this devastating addiction.