No public celebration of Holi: Chief Minister

Shimla: With a spike in Covid-19 cases in Himachal, the state government has decided to close all educational institutions till April 4.

A government spokesperson said that all the educational institutions include Universities, Colleges, Technical Institutes and schools except for the classes having their examinations would remain closed.

The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure, keeping in view the spike in covid-19 cases in the state, during a high-level meeting presided over by the Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here on Friday.

Chief Minister said that schools having residential facilities need not to close their hostels, however they would have to comply with all the SOPs to keep these residential areas cut off and appoint compliance officer to comply with all the orders.

He said that teachers and other school/college staff would continue to attend the institutions.

Furthermore, no social and cultural events would be organized in the state by the government and gatherings would be restricted to maximum of 200 for indoor and 50 percent for outdoor events.

He said that nursing and medical institutions would continue to function as usual.

Congregations and langers inside the temples would also be banned and other darshans would be allowed, he added.

April 3 would also be a holiday for all the offices in the state and there would be no public celebration of Holi, said the Chief Minister.