In a significant policy reversal, the Himachal Pradesh government has approved a new plan ensuring that doctors pursuing postgraduate (PG) studies, senior residency, or DM-level courses will now receive their full salaries. This decision overturns an earlier cabinet ruling that had reduced salaries to 40% for doctors on study leave, a move that had sparked concerns among medical professionals.

Announcing the change, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu stated that doctors engaged in higher studies would no longer be financially penalized. Their study period will now be treated as on-duty work, allowing them to receive their full salary while continuing their education.

“This decision recognizes the dual responsibilities of doctors, who not only care for patients but also work towards improving their expertise through further studies,” said Chief Minister Sukhu. “By ensuring full pay, the government aims to support their dedication, which will lead to better patient outcomes and stronger healthcare services across the state.”

The earlier decision to limit salaries to 40% during study leave had become a major concern for doctors, many of whom found it financially unviable to pursue advanced medical training. The reduction in pay had discouraged many from continuing their education, particularly as they still had significant patient care duties in addition to their studies.

The policy shift follows a recent meeting between the Chief Minister and a delegation of medical officers who raised concerns about the previous salary reduction. Acknowledging the importance of their request, CM Sukhu directed health department officials to resolve the matter. The new plan was soon approved, allowing doctors to receive their full salary during their PG courses.

The Himachal Medical Officers’ Association has expressed strong support for the government’s decision. Dr. Rajesh, president of the association, said, “This addresses a long-standing issue for doctors. The previous salary reduction was a significant deterrent for many of us considering further studies. The Chief Minister’s quick action on this matter is deeply appreciated, and it has given a much-needed morale boost to doctors across the state.”

This change is also part of the government’s broader initiative to strengthen the healthcare system in Himachal Pradesh by encouraging medical professionals to pursue quality education and advanced training. By supporting doctors during their studies, the government aims to create a more skilled and motivated workforce, which will ultimately benefit patients across the state.

Doctors who complete their PG courses will return to work in government health institutions, contributing to the development of a more robust healthcare infrastructure. The decision is expected to not only enhance the quality of medical care but also help address the shortage of specialists in government hospitals.

The policy reversal is seen as a progressive step toward empowering doctors and improving healthcare services in Himachal Pradesh, with the full-salary provision likely to encourage more medical professionals to advance their studies without financial hesitation.

The initiative is anticipated to bring long-term benefits to the state’s healthcare system, as doctors with advanced training and skills return to serve in Himachal Pradesh’s hospitals, improving the overall quality of healthcare for its residents.