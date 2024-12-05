Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government is preparing to significantly increase the stipend of Senior Resident (SR), Specialist, and Super Specialist doctors to address the acute shortage of medical professionals in the state. The move, which proposes a hike of 50 to 170 percent, is likely to be discussed in the next cabinet meeting.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed officials to draft a proposal for the stipend revision. Currently, super specialist doctors receive a stipend of ₹60,000 to ₹65,000 per month, which is expected to increase to ₹1.75 lakh. Similarly, senior resident doctors and tutor specialists, who also earn ₹60,000 to ₹65,000 monthly, could see their stipend rise to ₹1 lakh.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the low stipend has deterred many doctors from taking up these posts, impacting health services in the state. “By increasing the stipend, we aim to fill these critical vacancies and improve healthcare delivery across Himachal,” said CM Sukhu.

The government’s focus on enhancing the health sector comes against the backdrop of Himachal Pradesh’s high cancer burden, ranking second in the country after the North East. Sukhu attributed the current challenges to the mismanagement by the previous government, stating, “We inherited a poorly managed health system. From day one, our administration has been working to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and address these gaps.”

This proposed hike is expected to not only attract more specialists to the state but also significantly boost the quality of health services, ensuring better care for the people of Himachal Pradesh.