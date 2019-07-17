Cabinet approves to provide subsidy on solar water heating systems

Cabinet nod for HP State Direct Selling Guidelines, 2019



Shimla: In order to ensure optimum use of solar energy, the Himachal Pradesh Cabinet has accorded approval to provide State subsidy of 30 percent of system cost including installation of solar water heating systems of capacities 100 LPD and 200 LPD only to all the domestic consumers in the state.

The Cabinet also decided to frame Himachal Pradesh State Construction and Demolition Waste Policy and Strategy to avoid, minimise, reuse, recycle and dispose-off construction and demolition waste and avoid and minimize construction waste through design and construction management.

The decision would help in checking the environmental problems that arise owning to open dumping of these wastes. Under the policy, suitable land would be provided for dumping of construction and demolition waste and further its processing through private operators/agencies or by Urban Local Bodies.

The Cabinet decided to approve the change of equity in favour of three power projects and also cleared a policy for imposing penalty in case of change of equity and name without the approval of the government. It also decided to give a period of 60 days when the project developer can get them approved without penalty.

In order to regulate the business of direct selling and multi-level marketing and strengthen the existing regulatory mechanism on direct selling and multi-level marketing for preventing fraud and protecting the legitimate rights and interests of the consumers, the Cabinet decided to approve Himachal Pradesh State Direct Selling Guidelines, 2019.

The Cabinet decided to continue Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for procurement of apple during the current apple season to ensure remunerative prices to the apple growers. It also decided to enhance the procurement price under MIS from Rs. 7.50 to Rs. 8 per kg. As many as 279 procurement centres would be opened in different parts of the state to facilitate the apple growers.