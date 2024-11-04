Shimla – In a significant step towards improving healthcare services, the Himachal Pradesh government has announced the recruitment of 400 staff nurses for the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Atal Super Specialty Institute of Medical Sciences, Chamiana. This move is expected to provide much-needed relief to both the overburdened nursing staff and patients, addressing the ongoing challenges due to a severe shortage of nursing personnel.

Dr. Sita Thakur, Principal of IGMC, confirmed that the recruitment process will begin soon and will be conducted through the Himachal Pradesh State Electronics Development Corporation (HPSEDC). She highlighted that the additional nurses would significantly enhance patient care at IGMC and Chamiana Hospital, which has been struggling with an inadequate number of staff nurses.

The shortage has been particularly felt at IGMC, where more than 900 patients are admitted daily across departments such as Medicine, Surgery, Orthopedics, Neurosurgery, Urology, Cardiology, and more. With over 300 nursing positions currently vacant, providing proper care has become increasingly difficult, affecting both the patients and the mental well-being of the existing nursing staff.

“Due to the ongoing shortage, nurses are overworked and stretched thin, leading to challenges in delivering the level of care our patients require. The recruitment of 400 new nurses will help reduce this burden and allow for better patient management,” Dr. Thakur stated.

At present, several departments of the Atal Super Specialty Institute are operating from IGMC, adding to the already overextended resources. The new recruits are expected to ease the pressure on existing staff and ensure that both hospitals can provide a higher standard of care, ultimately improving healthcare outcomes for the people of Himachal Pradesh.

This recruitment drive is viewed as a critical measure to strengthen the state’s healthcare infrastructure, which has been facing strain due to the growing demand for medical services. The government’s decision is anticipated to not only fill the vacant positions but also alleviate the mental and physical stress of the current staff, resulting in better overall care for patients at both IGMC and Chamiana Hospital.