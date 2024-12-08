Shimla – A concerning health issue came to light during an Obesity Outreach Program organized by IGMC Shimla’s Department of General Surgery and the Obesity Surgery Society of India. It was revealed that 14% of Himachal Pradesh’s population—around 10.5 lakh people—are obese, a figure significantly higher than the national average of 5%.

Addressing the press, Dr. Randeep Wadhawan, patron of the Obesity Surgery Society of India, attributed the rise to changing lifestyles and dietary habits. He praised Shimla’s environment and walking culture, which keep obesity rates lower than in urbanized states like Punjab and Kerala. However, he warned that the growing trend in Himachal could mirror the national crisis unless proactive measures are taken.

“India’s obesity prevalence stands at 5%, which means 7 crore people are affected. Himachal’s higher rate is alarming, and the number could escalate if unhealthy trends persist,” Dr. Wadhawan said. He emphasized the need for a multi-pronged approach, including lifestyle management, medical treatment, and surgical interventions such as robotic and endoscopic techniques.

Diet and Screen Time: Underlying Causes

Dr. Vivek Bindal, the program’s organizing president, pointed to poor dietary choices and sedentary behaviour as key contributors. He highlighted the impact of inexpensive junk food, stating, “The top choices for children in villages are packets of chips and biscuits, which cost as little as Rs 2 or Rs 5. These habits and reduced physical activity due to excessive mobile screen usage are paving the way for future health crises.”

Dr. Bindal also noted the importance of instilling healthy habits early on, emphasizing that both parents and schools must educate children about nutrition and exercise.

Dr. Puneet Mahajan, organizing secretary, shared insights about the Obesity Surgery Society of India, which has been active for 20 years and boasts around 600 members nationwide. He explained that the organization offers advanced solutions for obesity management but underscored that surgery is only part of the answer. “The pyramid approach—beginning with lifestyle changes and moving to medical or surgical treatments in severe cases—ensures comprehensive care,” he said.

Experts at the event stressed that addressing obesity requires collective efforts at the societal and individual levels. As Himachal Pradesh sees a shift in food habits and lifestyles, programs like this aim to raise awareness and equip people to make healthier choices.