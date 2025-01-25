Baijnath: Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today launched the Him Pariwar Portal during the Statehood Day celebrations, marking a significant step towards digital governance in Himachal Pradesh. The portal offers over 300 government services, providing a centralized platform for families in the state to access essential documents, welfare schemes, and public services from their homes.

The initiative aims to simplify processes and enhance transparency in availing government schemes. Speaking at the event, CM Sukhu emphasized the importance of digital tools in bridging the gap between citizens and governance. “This portal will empower every household in Himachal Pradesh by ensuring easy access to critical services without unnecessary delays,” he said.

A video presentation showcased the key features of the Him Pariwar Project, followed by the release of an informational booklet. Him Pariwar Cards were also distributed to selected beneficiaries during the event.

The Him Pariwar Portal is expected to streamline service delivery, making government initiatives more accessible and efficient, further reinforcing the state’s commitment to inclusive development.