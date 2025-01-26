Shimla – Hariman Sharma, a visionary farmer from Himachal Pradesh, has been honoured with the Padma Shri award for his contribution to agriculture. Sharma, a resident of the Bilaspur district, has achieved remarkable success for his innovation in developing apple variety, which can thrive at low altitudes—a feat previously deemed impossible in apple farming.

Sharma’s innovation has significantly changed the agricultural sector, allowing farmers in warmer climates to grow apples. His nursery, located in Paniyala, Ghumarwin, supplies apple saplings across the country through his association with the National Innovation Foundation in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. The HRMN-99 variety has even found a place in the prestigious gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Over the years, Hariman Sharma’s contributions have been widely recognized. He has received around 19 national and 15 state-level awards.

The Padma Awards, among India’s highest civilian honours, were announced on Republic Day. For 2025, a total of 139 awards have been approved, including 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards. Hariman Sharma’s selection for this honour highlights his dedication and the impact of his innovation on farming communities across India.

Apart from Sharma, notable Padma Shri awardees this year include singers Arijit Singh and Jaspinder Narula, Grammy-winning music composer Ricky Kej, and AIIMS-Delhi gynecologist Dr. Neerja Bhatla. Hariman Sharma, however, remains a unique figure for his revolutionary contributions to apple farming.

The Padma Shri award will be conferred by the President of India at a formal ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan later this year. Hariman Sharma’s recognition not only brings pride to Himachal Pradesh but also inspires countless farmers to embrace innovation in agriculture.