Chhatar Singh Thakur has been appointed as the state president of the Himachal Youth Congress. All India Youth Congress President Uday Bhanu made the announcement late Tuesday evening through an official letter.

Thakur’s selection follows a rigorous process that saw three contenders vying for the top post: Chhatar Singh Thakur, Akhil Agnihotri, and Rahul Chauhan. After interviews conducted in Delhi, Thakur emerged as the final choice for the position.

Hailing from the Rohru assembly constituency in Shimla district, Thakur has previously served as the state president of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). He is also considered close confident of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

In the recently concluded Youth Congress elections, Thakur received an impressive 60,000 votes, securing a decisive lead over his competitors. Akhil Agnihotri from Una received 37,000 votes, while Rahul Chauhan from Sirmaur managed 15,000 votes.