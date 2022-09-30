Shimla: Blaming the senior leadership of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPPC) for ignoring them, Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress has threatened the high command of mass resignation.

Several Youth Congress office bearers have been demanding tickets for upcoming elections from the party, however, Youth Congress leaders have alleged that they are being sidelined by the leadership of the state’s Congress.

Youth Congress has alleged that the party leadership is giving more importance to leaders who have recently jumped to Congress.

In a statement issued by State Youth Congress General Secretary (Administration), Jaivardhan Khurana said that for the past three years, the state’s Youth Congress wing has stood against the BJP-led state government on every front.

“Whether it’s against rising corruption, inflation and unemployment, Youth Congress has always opposed the anti-people policies of the state government” he added.

“Our workers went on hunger strikes and gherao Vidhan Sabha several times. Our President Nigam Bhandari also broke his leg during the protest after falling a victim to police brutality” he said.

“Now we are demanding tickets for some of our office bearers which is a very fair demand,” he said.

He said that Youth Congress leaders are losing their patience and their morale as a result of being ignored by the senior leadership.

“We have no issues with Congress high command, however, State Congress’ leadership has disappointed us and the party will have to face its consequences,” said Khurana.

Congress in the state is going through internal turmoil as several of its leaders have expressed displeasure over the functioning of the party. Earlier, MLA Ram Lal Thakur criticized the party during a press conference and said that there are many leaders who are posing as the party’s Chief Ministerial candidate. Recently, Harsh Mahajan, who joined BJP on Wednesday alleged that the party is being dominated by a mother-son duo.