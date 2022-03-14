Shimla: Police on Monday lathi-charged on protesting youth Congress workers in Shimla for allegedly breaking through the barriers installed at the premises of the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

During the scuffle with Police, Youth Congress president Nigam Bhandari was severely injured and even reportedly fractured his right leg.

While speaking to the TNH, Nigam accused the state government of trying to quell the voice of youth by resorting to brutal means.

Earlier on Monday morning, thousands of state Youth Congress volunteers gathered in Shimla to gherao the state Assembly. Agitating youth Congress protestors raised slogans against the anti-people policies of the government.

AICC Secretary Sanjay Dutt, State Congress President Kuldeep Singh Rathore, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, MLAs Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rohit Thakur, Vikramaditya Singh, Satpal Raizada and Bhawani Singh Pathania also took part in the protest.

During the protest, Sanjay Dutt criticized the anti-people policies of the state government and said that today farmers, businessmen, employees and common people are suffering due to rising unemployment and inflation. He said that the BJP government is not worried about the youth.

Against the anti-people policies of the Himachal government of BJP, Youth Congress members under the leadership of State President Nigam Bhandari

and senior congress leaders protested and gherao the state legislative assembly today.

Hitting out at the state government, Kuldeep Rathore said that the Jai Ram government has failed in every field in the state.

Rathore said that with Shimla Municipal Corporation and the state’s assembly elections on the way, the state government is trying to woo the people by making bogus announcements.

Mukesh Agnihotri said that the state government has not done anything for the people during its four-year tenure.

He said that Congress will fulfil all the dreams of the people as soon as it comes to power. He said that Congress will also restore the old pension scheme.

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that BJP has ruined the country. He said that time has come to boot BJP out of power.

Accusing the BJP government of ignoring the youth in the state, Vikramaditya Singh said that the government has not given any relief to the people. He called upon the youth to unite and work to strengthen the Congress party.