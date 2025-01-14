Shimla: Congress ministers and BJP leaders exchanged sharp criticisms over financial management and developmental progress in the state. Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh and Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani accused Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur of misleading the public with baseless statements about the state treasury.

The Congress ministers dismissed Thakur’s allegations, highlighting that on January 13, 2025, bills worth ₹550 crore were cleared in a single day, benefitting nearly 10,000 individuals. They clarified that the treasury halts operations only during public holidays or when officially declared by the government. “Such unfounded claims by the opposition reflect a lack of understanding of the government’s policies and the transformative initiatives implemented over the past two years,” they said in a press statement.

The BJP, however, countered these claims, focusing on the financial struggles of contractors across the state. BJP State Vice President Dr. Rajiv Saizal accused the Congress government of failing to clear dues exceeding ₹1,001 crore owed to contractors. He alleged that small contractors were bearing the brunt of delayed payments and criticized the government for neglecting their plight.

Saizal challenged Vikramaditya Singh to release a white paper detailing the financial status of his department. “If the minister is truly concerned about transparency, he should present clear data instead of deflecting attention with baseless accusations against the opposition,” Saizal said. He suggested Vikramaditya to focus on addressing the pressing issues rather than defending the Chief Minister.

The BJP leader emphasized that the delay in payments had caused significant distress among contractors, who have started voicing their grievances publicly. “The government needs to act on these concerns instead of boasting about its achievements,” Sahjal added.