Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress on Tuesday staged a protest outside Shimla Municipal Corporation against the ongoing water crisis and demanded the Corporation to immediately provide relief to the people.

Before the protest, Youth Congress took out a rally from Congress Headquarters in Shimla under the leadership of its State President Negi Nigam Bhandari. In the rally, Youth Congress workers raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Municipal Corporation and also broke pots as a protest.

During the protest, Nigam Bhandari said that BJP led Municipal Corporation has failed to provide drinking water to the people.

“Before coming to power, BJP had promised to provide 24 hours supply of drinking water, but in five years, it has failed to provide a regular supply of drinking water let alone 24 hours.

He said that Shimla is facing a major water crisis and BJP led Municipal Corporation is not able to provide water to the people.

He further said that the schemes that were initiated by the previous Congress government to provide a regular water supply have not been completed by the present government.

He said that Youth Congress through a door-to-door campaign had asked the people of Shimla about their problems and they said that they are facing huge problems due to a lack of continuous water supply.

Former Deputy Mayor of Municipal Corporation Shimla and Congress leader Harish Janartha said that the water crisis has arisen due to the privatization of water.

He said that a private company was formed to supply water in the town but the company has not been established properly during the last four years, due to which people are facing a water crisis in the city.

“Water is being supplied after a gap of seven days in many areas of the town due to which people are suffering” he added.

He also lashed out at the state government for providing free water supply to rural areas only and said that why the government did not make water supply free for urban areas as well and why water is being provided at higher rates in urban areas?