Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress will gherao Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly on March 14 against alleged anti-people policies of the state government.

In a statement issued by State President, Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress Nigam Bhandari said “every section of the society is facing huge problems due to uncontrollable inflation and unemployment and the government has failed to create new jobs and control inflation.”

“Prices of commodities like household and commercial gas cylinders, petrol, diesel, edible mustard oil, cement, milk amongst others have been hiked” Congress youth leader further added.

Bhandari said that the government has failed to answer the questions related to various public issues during the ongoing budget session.

“According to the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), the unemployment rate in the state on February 2020 was 13.9%. The state was amongst the top five in unemployment” he said.

He further said that the people were on the streets to protect their rights but instead of the government was busy passing anti-people orders and policies.

“Not only this, but the government is also trying to suppress the protesting people by using force” he added.

“Continuous protests in the state shows the failures of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur led government. The number of protests that have been staged during the last three months has surpassed the total number of protests that were staged during the last four years” he said.

He further said that the biggest example of the arrogance of the state government is Kinnaur’s (Jangi Thopan Powari) hydroelectricity project where the machines were deployed to start the work without getting the No Objection Certificate (NOC) of the respective panchayats.

Bhandari said that the Youth Congress has been opposing it in the past and will continue to do so.