Shimla: The Himachal Youth Congress observed PM Modi’s birthday as National Unemployment Day across the state.

Holding placards with written slogans of claiming unprecedented slump in employments across the Nation, Youth Congress took out a protest rally from Congress Shimla office to Mall Road Shimla.

Youth Congress workers staged ‘Nukkad Natak’ to attract the onlookers and also sell Pakoda to portray the alleged failure of the Union Government.

Nigam Bhandari, youth Congress president, reminded that Modi had promised to provide employment to 10 crores youths during his poll campaign in 2014, however, the Union Govt has failed to realise its promise even after 7 years in power.

Citing an example from a piece of news published by BBC, 10 lakhs youth in India has lost their jobs from March to August 2021 only. He also questioned the decision of implementing faulty GST and burdening business class by it. Nigam alleged that the Modi led government has failed on all fronts.