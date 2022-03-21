Shimla: In a major blow to Congress in Himachal, Former Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress President Manish Thakur on Monday has joined Aam Aadmi Party.

Earlier today, Thakur resigned from the primary membership of the Congress party.

Manish in his resignation alleged that the party is being ruined by sycophants and political dictatorship.

Levelling serious allegations against the state party leadership, Thakur stated that the ideology and struggle for which he and his associates had been contributing were being destroyed within the party.

“Congress has become a party full of workers who are dear to some prominent leaders, and because of this, the party has suffered such fate,” Thakur commented.

He also thanked his co-workers in Congress and said that he hopes that they will fight against this political dictatorship.

Thakur joined the National students’ union of India (NSUI) in 1998 and become the campus President in Government Post Graduate College, Solan in 1999. From 2003 to 2007, Thakur served as the General Secretary of NSUI and was President of the Himachal Pradesh Youth Congress from 2018 to 2020.

With this, AAP continues to expand itself in Himachal Pradesh and is eying to win the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for the later part of the year.

Recently, Delhi’s Health Minister Satyendra Jain had visited Himachal and had said that many big leaders of BJP and Congress are in touch with AAP. It is speculated that many more leaders could join AAP in the coming days.