Snowfall has begun in the Lahaul and Spiti district, prompting the District Police to issue a safety advisory for travellers. With slippery roads and reduced visibility posing significant risks, the police have urged residents and visitors to avoid unnecessary travel during the snowfall and remain in safe locations.

Meanwhile, in Shimla and other parts of Himachal Pradesh, overcast skies have added to the winter chill. Early this morning, Shimla experienced light drizzling, which has now stopped. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for rain and snowfall across the state, warning of potentially adverse weather conditions in the coming days.

Travelers are advised to plan their journeys carefully, considering the weather forecast, and keep emergency contact information readily available. The District Police emphasized the importance of preparedness and encouraged the public to report any emergencies using the helpline numbers.

“The roads become hazardous during snowfall due to decreased visibility and slippery surfaces, significantly increasing the risk of accidents,” a police spokesperson said. “We are continuously monitoring the situation and are committed to ensuring the safety and convenience of all residents and visitors.”

With the orange alert in effect, residents and travellers are urged to exercise caution and prioritize safety. The police have assured the public of quick assistance when needed, reiterating that safety remains their top priority.