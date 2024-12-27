In today’s fast-paced world, many young people are drawn to bigger cities in search of better job prospects and a more comfortable lifestyle. However, Arun Sharma (24) and Anil Sharma (21) from the village of Randhara, Tehsil Sadar, District Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, have chosen a different path. Rather than migrating to urban centers, the two brothers are revitalizing their village by reviving an age-old tradition of stone crafting and turning it into a promising business venture. Their initiative, Sharma Stone Supplier, not only preserves the region’s architectural heritage but also offers hope and inspiration for others, showing that traditional work can provide valuable employment and business opportunities in rural areas.

The Sharma family’s connection to stone crafting dates back to their father, Raj Kumar Sharma, a daily wage labourer who would excavate stones from Riwalsar and surrounding areas for construction. Arun shared that his father had taken care of the entire family by labouring in stone mines and excavating stones for others. While these stones were once primarily used in government-funded projects due to their limited availability, Arun and Anil have taken their father’s legacy to the next level by finishing the stones and making them available to the general public. This breakthrough means that homeowners now have access to high-quality, weather-resistant stones, which were previously out of reach for many, particularly in private construction.

Arun informed TheNewsHimachal that they are now receiving customers from as far as Shimla, and recently delivered a batch of these crafted stones to the Jubbal area. He highlighted that the stones are not only aesthetically pleasing but also easy to install, as they do not require cement or adhesives. Additionally, these stones are designed to be low-maintenance, ensuring that they remain durable and attractive for a long period without requiring regular upkeep.

The stones, approximately three inches thick, five inches high, and one foot long, are designed for easy installation without the need for cement or adhesives. This makes them an ideal option for those seeking a natural, rustic finish for their homes. Additionally, these stones are highly valued for their weather-friendly properties, helping to maintain comfortable temperatures inside homes—keeping them warm in the winter and cool in the summer—making them an energy-efficient choice for construction.

While their business is still in its early stages, Arun and Anil’s endeavour is a testament to the potential of traditional crafts to offer new employment opportunities. Their work has not only brought these beautiful stones to a wider audience but has also sparked interest in other young people in the village who are now considering self-employment in traditional industries. The brothers’ efforts are showing that rural areas have untapped potential, and by focusing on preserving local crafts, young people can find meaningful and sustainable work without needing to leave their communities.

At an affordable price of Rs. 60 per piece, these stones are now accessible to homeowners who wish to incorporate both tradition and sustainability into their homes. By making these stones available to the general public, Arun and Anil are providing an opportunity for people to embrace the rich architectural heritage of Himachal Pradesh while contributing to the preservation of its unique craftsmanship.

Though still a small-scale venture, Arun and Anil’s business has the potential to grow, and it offers a model for other young entrepreneurs in the region. By blending heritage with innovation, they are not only reviving a traditional craft but also showing that the past can play an important role in shaping the future. Through their initiative, they are inspiring others to explore traditional work, develop new business opportunities, and build a future rooted in local culture and sustainable practices.

For more information or to place an order, Arun Sharma can be contacted at +91 821 919 2376.