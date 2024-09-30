Shimla: Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh clarified on Monday that his recent comments regarding the registration and verification of street vendors were deliberately misconstrued for political and communal purposes. He emphasized that his statement was based on the legal framework established by the Centre’s 2014 Street Vendors Act and had no connection to any policies from Uttar Pradesh, as was implied by some.

“Whatever I said was strictly per the law and the Centre’s 2014 Street Vendors Act,” Singh stated, after returning from a meeting with top Congress leaders in Delhi. He explained that he had briefed the party leadership on his position, asserting, “The party line is paramount for us, but at the same time, raising state issues and safeguarding its interests remains my responsibility.”

Dismissing media reports suggesting he was summoned by the party high command over the controversy, Singh said his visit to Delhi was pre-planned. “I was not summoned by the high command. My meeting with the Railway Board Chairman and discussions on urban development were scheduled much earlier. Whenever I am in Delhi, I meet with senior leaders to discuss issues concerning Himachal Pradesh,” he clarified.

Singh explained that the 2014 Street Vendors Act was implemented in Himachal Pradesh in 2016, following an amendment, and that courts had mandated its full enforcement in earlier judgments from 2010 and 2012. “The implementation of the Street Vendors Act is already underway in the state, and an all-party committee has been formed to oversee the matter. The law will apply equally to all vendors, regardless of whether they are from Himachal Pradesh or other states,” he said.

He criticized the communal narrative that had been attached to his remarks, stressing that his comments were misrepresented. “It is unfortunate that my statement was linked to another state’s policy and given a communal spin. What I said was strictly as per the law,” he asserted.

Looking ahead, Singh said an all-party meeting is scheduled for October 3, chaired by Industry Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan, to discuss the comprehensive implementation of the Street Vendors Act. “Leaders from various parties will be present to deliberate on the matter,” he added.

Singh reaffirmed that Himachal Pradesh remains open to people from all states, religions, and castes seeking employment, but insisted on the necessity of verification for both Himachali and non-Himachali vendors. “Verification is essential for the internal security of the state, and this process will follow the legal provisions. Internal security must be ensured under all circumstances,” he stressed.