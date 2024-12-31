Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for another spell of rain and snowfall, with the Meteorological Department issuing an alert starting January 2. Snowfall is expected to begin in higher regions on January 2, followed by widespread rain and snowfall across the state from January 3. Authorities have been advised to remain vigilant in light of the forecast.

The upcoming snowfall is vital for the state’s apple growers, particularly in Shimla, Kullu, Bharmour, and Pangi, where sufficient snowfall is necessary to complete the “zero chilling hours” required for apple crops. Despite some snowfall earlier, apple growers are concerned that the quantity has been insufficient so far, and a significant amount of snow is still needed to ensure a healthy harvest.

The rain has provided adequate water for sowing wheat crops in the plains, including Una, Kangra, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur, addressing the needs of farmers in these regions.

Meanwhile, harsh cold conditions persist in high-altitude areas. Tabo recorded a biting -15.5°C, while Kukumseri and Samdho are struggling with temperatures of -11°C and -12°C, respectively, making daily life challenging for residents.

As the state awaits the next spell of snowfall, its importance for both agriculture and horticulture cannot be overstated. The coming days are crucial for ensuring adequate snow and rain to support the needs of farmers and apple growers alike.