The Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar to enhance technical capabilities in infrastructure projects. Under this agreement, IIT Ropar will provide expert technical assistance for the construction and maintenance of roads, bridges, buildings, and other projects undertaken by the PWD.

The collaboration was formalized during a two-day workshop at IIT Ropar, which commenced on Thursday. The workshop focused on upgrading road infrastructure and developing innovative strategies to mitigate landslides, a recurring challenge in the hilly terrains of Himachal Pradesh. Engineers from the Himachal Pradesh PWD actively participated in the sessions.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, who attended the workshop as the chief guest, announced the partnership on his social media page. He emphasized the importance of adopting new technologies to ensure quality in construction projects. “The state government is committed to the overall development of Himachal Pradesh. There will be no compromise on the quality of work in the Public Works Department, and new technology will be incorporated to meet modern demands,” Singh stated.

Singh also expressed gratitude to IIT Ropar Director Prof. Rajiv Ahuja for successfully organizing the workshop and facilitating the MoU. The collaboration is expected to strengthen the technical expertise of PWD engineers and improve infrastructure resilience in the state.