Shimla: After weeks of anticipation, winter has set in across Himachal Pradesh. On Sunday, Shimla experienced its first snowfall of the season, with light snow covering the Ridge ground, delighting both tourists and locals. The mild snowfall created a picturesque scene and marked the beginning of the winter season in the capital.

High-altitude regions like Rohtang Pass, Baralacha, Koksar, Sissu, Darcha, and Kunzum Pass in Lahaul-Spiti received substantial snowfall. However, snowfall in lower areas like Theog and Kufri remained light but sufficient to attract visitors. Drizzle was reported in parts of Kullu and Bilaspur, adding to the wintery charm.

The cold wave caused temperatures across the state to plummet. Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti recorded minus 13.1°C, the lowest so far this season. Narkanda, Manali, and Solan witnessed minimum temperatures close to zero, with Shimla experiencing a sharp chill due to icy winds.

The cold was especially pronounced in Theog, where light snowfall brought cheer despite temperatures nearing freezing. Kufri also saw light snow, sparking excitement among tourists who flocked to these popular spots.

Traffic Challenges Amid Snowfall

In Lahaul-Spiti, heavy snowfall disrupted traffic on slippery roads near the Atal Tunnel and Sissu. Around 100 tourists were stranded but later rescued by the authorities. Superintendent of Police Mayank Chaudhary cautioned travellers to plan their journeys carefully, keeping weather conditions in mind.

Tribal regions also received significant snowfall. Sach Pass in Pangi recorded 30 cm of snow, while Chamba district’s Hudan Bhatori, Sural Bhatori, Chask Bhatori, and Thandal reported up to 15 cm. Bharmour’s Kugati, Mani Mahesh, and Chaubia saw lighter snowfall, with around 6 cm accumulation.

The Meteorological Centre in Shimla predicts light rain and snowfall in some areas on Monday, with more precipitation likely in middle and high mountain regions on December 10. A yellow alert for dense fog has been issued for reservoir-adjacent areas in Mandi and Bilaspur on December 10 and 11.

From December 11 to 14, the weather is expected to clear, providing a respite from the cold while maintaining chilly conditions across the state.

Shimla’s snowfall brought joy to visitors who enjoyed the scenic transformation, but authorities have advised caution due to slippery roads and cold winds. The first snowfall of the season has reinvigorated tourism in Himachal Pradesh, as locals and travellers alike embrace the arrival of winter.