Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is witnessing a fresh winter spell with mild snowfall in Narkanda, Kufri, Kharapathar, Chansal Valley, and Rohtang Pass. Higher reaches of Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, and Chamba are also receiving light to moderate snow, intensifying the cold across the state.

Around 4 inches of snow has fallen in Narkanda, while Rohtang Pass and the Atal Tunnel area recorded 8-10 inches. Light snowfall was reported in Bagi, Khadrala, Kharapathar, Kufri and Khidki Pass, with hailstorms in the higher reaches of Shimla and Solan adding to the wintry conditions.

In the plains, continuous rainfall is bringing a sharp drop in temperatures. Districts like Shimla, Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Solan, and Una are experiencing steady rain. The minimum temperature in Shimla dipped to 1.8°C, while Manali saw temperatures near 0°C, and Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti recorded -8°C. Cold winds are sweeping through Kangra, Solan, Una, and Hamirpur.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for several districts, predicting heavy rain and snowfall on February 20. Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, and Lahaul-Spiti are expected to see heavy snow, while moderate to heavy rain and hailstorms could impact other regions.

This weather is a blessing for farmers and apple growers, as the moisture will benefit apple, pear, plum, and apricot orchards, along with wheat, barley, peas, and other Rabi crops. However, hailstorms in some areas could damage mustard and pea crops.

The snowfall has also drawn tourists to Shimla, Manali, Narkanda, and Kufri. The administration has warned visitors to be cautious, as snow could disrupt traffic on the Shimla-Manali Highway and Rohtang Pass. The risk of snowstorms near the Atal Tunnel and slippery roads remains high.

The IMD forecasts light rain and snowfall on February 21-22, clear weather on February 23-24, and another western disturbance bringing fresh rain and snow on February 25-26. As the cold wave grips Himachal, residents and tourists are advised to stay safe while enjoying the beauty of the snow-covered hills.