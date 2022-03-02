CM announces 33 per cent increase in Nazarana of deities and 100% hike in honorarium of Bajantris

Mandi: International Shivratri Mahotsav of Mandi began today with Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur formally announcing the opening of the Mela at Paddal ground of Mandi town.

Earlier, the Chief Minister after paying obeisance at the temple of famous and principal deity Raj Madhav Rai participated in the traditional Jaleb, Shobha Yatra which started from Shri Raj Madhav Rai temple and culminated at the Paddal ground. Thousands of people dressed in their traditional dress participated in the procession carrying their local deities dancing all the way up to the Paddal ground.

Over 216 deities participated in the Jaleb, the traditional Shoba Yatra from almost all parts of the district.

The Chief Minister also participated in the Pagri ceremony and performed Puja at Shri Raj Madhav Rai temple.

The Chief Minister has announced a 100 per cent increase in the honorarium of Bajantris. He also announced 33 per cent increase in the Nazarana of the deities.