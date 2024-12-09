The Lahaul-Spiti police successfully rescued around 800 people stranded due to heavy snowfall on Sunday night. The Police have rescued over 400 tourist vehicles.

Superintendent of Police Mayank Chaudhary credited the rescue effort to a coordinated response by teams from Keylong police station, Police Lines Keylong, Traffic Police Post Sarchu, and Police Post Kokser. Local volunteers also played a vital role in ensuring the safe evacuation of those trapped.

“Our team’s prompt and efficient action ensured the safety of all stranded individuals. I commend the rescuers for their dedication and commitment,” SP Chaudhary said.

District police team is patrolling the area due to the snowfall to ensure the safety of locals and tourists. Please follow all safety instructions and contact DDMA and Distt Police in case of any emergency. pic.twitter.com/bXQsILx8gU — Lahaul & Spiti Police (@splahhp) December 8, 2024

Following the snowfall, the district police have intensified patrols to ensure the safety of locals and tourists in the area. Authorities have issued safety advisories urging tourists to adhere to guidelines and contact the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) or the district police in case of emergencies.

With winter setting in and heavy snowfalls becoming more frequent, officials emphasized the importance of preparedness for those planning to visit Lahaul-Spiti.