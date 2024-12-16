Shimla: Illegal mining continues to pose a significant threat to the environment and natural resources in India, including Himachal Pradesh. The Mining Department, however, achieved notable success during a special campaign conducted from December 1 to 15, detecting 295 cases of illegal mining and imposing fines totaling Rs. 12,60,400. Dr. Yunus, Director of Industries, announced the results of the campaign today, highlighting the government’s commitment to tackling this menace.

Dr. Yunus stated that strict action was taken against offenders, and the campaign emphasized public participation and awareness, which were instrumental in its success. Intensive inspections across the state focused on promoting scientific and environmentally safe mining practices. Citizens were also encouraged to report instances of illegal mining, with the department ensuring swift and fair action on complaints.

Illegal mining is a growing problem in Himachal Pradesh, particularly in regions like Baddi, Nalagarh, Una and the border area of Kangra district, where river ecosystems and agricultural land have been severely impacted. Nationwide, thousands of cases are reported annually, reflecting a persistent challenge due to gaps in enforcement and political collusion.

Efforts to curb illegal mining require a multi-pronged approach. Stringent enforcement of laws, use of technology such as satellite monitoring, and community involvement are crucial. Public awareness campaigns, like the one recently conducted, are essential to empower citizens and promote sustainable mining practices.

Dr. Yunus emphasized the importance of sustained public cooperation to protect the state’s mineral wealth and maintain ecological balance. “Active public participation is key to achieving long-term success in environmental protection,” he concluded, reaffirming the department’s commitment to combating illegal mining and preserving Himachal Pradesh’s natural resources.