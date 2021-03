Shimla: Independent India’s first voter Shyam Saran Negi on Tuesday got himself vaccinated against Covid-19 at Kalpa in Kinnaur district.

104-year-old Negi was administered the vaccine at the Primary Health Centre, Kalpa.

Negi has never skipped any opportunity to cast his vote ever since he voted for the first time when the elections were held for the first time in the tribal areas ahead of any other place in the country.