Mandi: Mandi SDM Sadar was attacked by the mining mafia on Monday evening while taking action against illegal mining. In the assault, one of his teeth was broken. The injured officer has been admitted to the hospital for treatment.

According to police sources, the SDM was returning from a program in Bhangrotu, Nerchowk, when he proceeded towards Bindravani on the Mandi-Kullu-Manali NH to act against illegal mining. Upon reaching the banks of the Beas River, he encountered individuals engaged in mining activities. When he attempted to intervene, the accused attacked him, resulting in his injury.

Upon receiving information about the attack, police reached the spot and arrested one of the accused, identified as Hira Ram, a resident of Thunag. He was reportedly in an intoxicated state at the time of his arrest. Meanwhile, two other accused managed to escape, and police have launched a search operation to nab them.

SP Mandi Sakshi Verma confirmed that a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.

The attack on a senior administrative officer has raised serious concerns about illegal mining activities in the region and the growing audacity of the mining mafia. Authorities are under pressure to ensure swift action against the culprits and curb illegal mining practices.