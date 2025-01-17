Acknowledging the persistent issue of illegal mining in Himachal Pradesh, the state government is taking stringent steps to curb the menace. Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, during a review meeting on mining activities, emphasized the need for strict enforcement and directed officials to take decisive action against violators.

Despite measures like setting up check posts to monitor mining and transportation of minerals, illegal mining continues as offenders exploit alternate routes to bypass these checkpoints. Chauhan identified regions such as Nalagarh, Una, Nurpur, and Paonta Sahib as being particularly prone to illegal activities.

“The growing demand for raw materials for developmental works like road construction requires scientific and lawful resource exploitation. Strengthening enforcement and plugging loopholes are essential,” Chauhan stated.

To address the issue, he directed mining officers to conduct regular site monitoring and expedite mine leasing to deter illegal activities and generate revenue. The minister also called for enhancing the mining wing of the Industries Department by increasing manpower and resources, urging officials to submit proposals for necessary reforms.

Additionally, Chauhan instructed the expeditious auctioning of limestone mines in Arki (Solan), Sunni (Shimla), and Baroh Sindh (Chamba) to ensure systematic and lawful mining operations.

The Industries Department has established an online monitoring cell in Shimla to handle complaints related to illegal mining. Director of Industries Dr. Yunus announced that landline and WhatsApp numbers have been made available for the public to report violations, ensuring prompt action.

Additional Chief Secretary (Industries) R.D. Nazeem reaffirmed the department’s commitment to tackling illegal mining and ensuring scientific and systematic practices in resource management.