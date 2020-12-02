Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has asked district officers to emphasis for developing lesser known places from tourism point of view and also promote local products.

CM in a video conference meeting with Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police, today, said that Himachali shawl and cap have earned world fame and have been reserved under the Handloom Protection Act by the Government of India and both these products had been patented.

He said that Saran village near Heritage Village Naggar in Kullu was being developed as Craft Handloom Village. He said that under this, the Centre Government has sanctioned Rs. 118.63 lakh and State would contribute Rs 13.40 lakh.

Chief Minister said that with the inauguration of Atal Tunnel Rohtang, Lahaul-Spiti district has been opened to the tourists round the year. He felt the need for creating better facilities to tourists, including wayside amenities. “Steps must be taken to improve tourist infrastructure in the district, but at the same time the administration should ensure that the tourists do not litter waste, which cause harm to the environment” Jai Ram Thakur further commented.

Chief Minister also advised to promote local culture and architecture in tourism units such as home stay etc.