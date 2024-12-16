Nalagarh – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reiterated his government’s commitment to sustainable development and upliftment of the underprivileged while addressing a public gathering in the Nalagarh Assembly Constituency. Highlighting the state’s priorities, Sukhu assured the public that the upcoming budget would focus on strengthening the rural economy, education, and healthcare sectors.

Addressing the gathering, Sukhu criticized the previous BJP government for neglecting critical sectors like education and healthcare, leading to a decline in quality and infrastructure. He pointed out that under BJP’s tenure, Himachal Pradesh slipped to 21st place in national quality education rankings, a stark indicator of mismanagement and poor governance. He remarked that schools without adequate teachers and basic facilities cannot fulfil their purpose, underscoring the urgent need for reforms.

The Chief Minister announced the establishment of Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools in a phased manner to address these shortcomings. These schools aim to provide quality education equipped with modern amenities, offering a brighter future for the youth of the state.

In the healthcare sector, Sukhu criticized the state’s institutions, which he said had been reduced to referral centres due to a lack of doctors and support staff. He pledged to transform the system into one that provides accessible and efficient healthcare services for all, particularly in rural areas where the need is most acute.

Sukhu’s address also emphasized the importance of strengthening the rural economy. He stated that the upcoming budget would prioritize initiatives to empower farmers, create jobs, and support small businesses in rural areas. As someone who understands the struggles of the underprivileged, the Chief Minister said his government is committed to implementing policies that directly benefit marginalized communities and foster equitable growth.

He did not hold back in his criticism of the previous BJP-led government, accusing it of financial mismanagement and prioritizing electoral gains over public welfare. Sukhu alleged that the BJP’s policies depleted the state treasury and deprived the poor of their rights while offering subsidies to affluent families. He reassured the public that his government has taken significant steps to reverse this trend, generating an additional ₹2,200 crore in revenue over the past two years. This revenue, he said, has been reinvested into public welfare initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Himachal Pradesh’s citizens.

The Chief Minister also addressed the challenges posed by the recent monsoon disaster, which affected 23,000 families across the state. Despite financial constraints and the lack of support from the Centre, the state government allocated ₹4,500 crore from its own resources for relief and rehabilitation. Sukhu called this special package a testament to his government’s commitment to the people, ensuring that those affected by the disaster are not left behind.

In his speech, Sukhu urged well-off families to voluntarily forgo subsidies to help the government focus on supporting the underprivileged. He also stressed the importance of public participation in achieving sustainable development and protecting the environment for future generations. He highlighted that the state government is taking all possible steps to safeguard the environment while implementing reforms to bring the derailed economy back on track.

The Chief Minister dismissed claims of a financial crunch in the state, asserting that effective management and systematic reforms have stabilized the economy. He emphasized that his government is focused on ensuring development that benefits all sections of society and not just a privileged few.