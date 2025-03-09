Shimla: The Industries Department has intensified its crackdown on illegal mining with a special campaign launched on February 22, 2025. Director of Industries, Dr. Yunus, stated that the department remains committed to curbing illegal mining activities and has been taking swift action against offenders.

Providing details of the enforcement drive, Dr. Yunus revealed that in January 2025 alone, the department registered 364 cases of illegal mining, imposing Rs. 10,71,520 in compounding fees across 141 cases. In February 2025, up to the 21st, 238 cases were registered, with penalties totalling Rs. 6,37,500 in 92 cases.

Following the launch of the special campaign, an additional 117 cases were registered across the state by March 6, 2025. This brings the total number of cases to 719 within just two months. The department imposed penalties amounting to Rs. 4,36,700 on offenders involved in illegal mining.

Dr. Yunus reaffirmed that strict measures will continue to be enforced to curb illegal mining, with rigorous monitoring and prompt action against violators. He also emphasized the importance of public cooperation in making the campaign successful, urging citizens to remain vigilant and report illegal mining activities.

The department has received over 180 complaints through its dedicated communication channels. Citizens can report illegal mining via WhatsApp at 08988500249, phone at 0177-2990575, or email at geologicalwing@gmail.com.