Frost and Fog Warnings; Impact on Hydropower and Agriculture

Himachal Pradesh is reeling under an intense cold wave as the weather department issued warnings for snow, frost, and dense fog in various parts of the state. An orange alert for severe cold has been announced for Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, and Mandi districts, effective for four days starting Monday.

The cold wave has caused temperatures to dip drastically. Tabo emerged as the coldest place in the state, recording a low of minus 11.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Sumdo at minus 5.3 degrees, Kusumseri at minus 4.8 degrees, and Kalpa at minus 1.8 degrees Celsius. In the plains, Una reported a minimum of 1.0 degree Celsius but remained the warmest place with a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees.

The weather department has predicted light rain and snowfall at isolated places in the mid and higher hills until Thursday. A more active western disturbance is expected to bring widespread rain and snow to the region on December 27 and 28.

Dense fog is likely to blanket areas near the Bhakra Dam reservoir and Balh Valley in Mandi from December 24 to 26, according to a yellow warning issued by the meteorological department. Additionally, thick ground frost is expected in the lower hills during the same period, posing challenges for agriculture and daily life.

The extreme cold has frozen water pipes and natural water sources in mid and higher hills, reducing water discharge and significantly impacting hydropower generation. Farmers, too, are worried as the persistent frost and dry weather threaten the health of Rabi crops sown in November and December. Experts have warned that prolonged frost could lead to crop damage, compounding the challenges faced by the agricultural community.

An active western disturbance may bring much-needed relief by the end of the month. Light rain and snow are likely at isolated places on December 23 and 24, with heavier precipitation expected on December 27 and 28. This could help replenish water levels and ease the biting cold.