HRTC Introduces Dedicated Tempo Travelers to Ensure Seamless Connectivity

Shimla – The Atal Super Specialty Medical Institute (AIMSS) in Chamiyana is set to launch six outpatient departments (OPDs) from Monday, enhancing healthcare services for the region. The OPDs, covering Neurology, Endocrinology, Nephrology, Urology, Plastic Surgery, and Gastroenterology, aim to reduce patient load at the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and provide advanced care in a dedicated facility.

To facilitate access to the hospital, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has introduced special transport services. Starting at 9 am, two tempo travellers will shuttle continuously between the IGMC gate and Chamiyana, ensuring convenient transit for patients and hospital staff. One vehicle will bring patients to the hospital, while the other will take them back to IGMC. The service will operate until 6 pm, with guidelines issued by the Regional Manager to ensure smooth functioning.

The hospital management has also requested chartered buses to accommodate increasing demand, with plans underway to launch these services soon. The Public Works Department (PWD) has successfully widened the road leading to the hospital, enabling private vehicles to travel with ease. A recent trial run conducted by HRTC and PWD confirmed the feasibility of bus services to the hospital.

Inaugurated in 2022 under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana-III at a cost of ₹262 crore, AIMSS is equipped with cutting-edge facilities, including 50 intensive care units (ICUs), nine operation theatres, and two catheterization laboratories. The hospital specializes in procedures such as open-heart surgery, angioplasty, neurosurgery, kidney transplantation, and advanced urology services.

This expansion comes after the Himachal Pradesh High Court mandated proper road connectivity to the hospital. In September, less than a month after OPD services were shifted to Chamiyana, the departments were temporarily moved back to IGMC due to inadequate road access. With these issues resolved, AIMSS is now poised to serve patients with state-of-the-art medical care and improved connectivity.