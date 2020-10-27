Regular classes for 9th to 12th standard from 2nd November

Shimla: The Cabinet gave its approval to promote students enrolled in 1st and 2nd year UG courses for academic session 2019-20 to the next academic year on the basis of UG guidelines keeping in view the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Cabinet also decided to conduct regular classes from 9th to 12th standard in educational institutions of the State from 2nd November, 2020 besides colleges of the State would resume classes by following the guidelines of Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

Giving relief to the SMC teachers, the state cabinet gave its approval to provide extension in services of already engaged SMC teachers of various categories in Elementary and Higher Education Departments for the academic session 2020-21. The Cabinet also decided to disburse their remuneration for the academic session 2020-21 subject to final outcome of Special Leave Petition (Civil) pending in Hon’ble Supreme Court.

Cabinet Nod to fill about 1400 posts in various department

The State Cabinet accorded approval to fill up 1334 vacant posts of Constables which includes 976 male and 267 female and 91 drivers on regular basis through direct recruitment.

The Cabinet gave its consent to fill up 32 posts of leading fireman, 11 posts of driver cum pump operator in newly opened Fire Posts at Sansarpur Terrace in Kangra district, Bhawanagar and Sangla in Kinnaur district and Patlikuhal in Kullu district.

It decided to create and fill up 22 posts of Copyists in Subordinate Courts of the State on regular basis.

The Cabinet gave its nod to fill up 9 posts of different categories in State Food Commission for its smooth functioning.

The Cabinet decided to raise the honorarium of IT teachers engaged on outsource basis in Education Department by 10 percent from 1st April, 2020. This would benefit 1345 IT teachers.