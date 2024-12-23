Himachal Pradesh is facing a severe electricity crisis as power production in the state has plummeted to just 20% of its capacity. This drastic reduction has forced the Himachal Pradesh Electricity Board to rely heavily on costly electricity purchases from the grid, leading to power cuts and voltage issues, particularly in rural areas.

The state requires 390 lakh units of electricity daily to meet its demand. However, local production and other sources are providing only 165 lakh units. To address this shortfall, Himachal is banking on 113 lakh units of electricity daily from Punjab and Delhi and purchasing 115 lakh units from the market. Despite these measures, many areas are still grappling with inadequate supply and frequent outages.

Falling Water Levels Hit Hydropower

The decline in power production is primarily due to falling water levels in the Sutlej and Beas rivers, which power the state’s hydroelectric projects. Production from Sutlej-based projects has seen a sharp decline, while those on the Beas are operating at less than half their capacity. This seasonal dip in water levels during winter is a recurring challenge, but this year’s impact has been particularly severe.

Last week, the state had access to 175 lakh units of electricity daily. However, this figure has now dropped by 10 lakh units, further deepening the crisis. The Meteorological Department has forecast possible rainfall in the coming days, which could temporarily raise water levels and improve production. If the dry spell continues, the state could face an even bigger crisis by the end of the month.

Financial Strain on the Electricity Board; Solar Energy: A Path Forward

The increased reliance on external electricity purchases is putting a significant financial strain on the Electricity Board. Himachal is purchasing 115 lakh units daily at high market rates, adding to the board’s annual expenditure of over ₹700 crore on electricity purchases. This financial burden not only impacts the board’s profitability but also poses challenges for long-term infrastructure improvements.

The state is pushing to adopt solar energy to reduce dependence on hydropower and costly grid purchases during winter. By promoting solar energy projects, Himachal aims to meet its energy needs locally and avoid the recurring winter crisis.

For now, the state government and the Electricity Board are racing against time to stabilize the supply. As rural areas continue to endure frequent power cuts, the situation underscores the urgent need for long-term solutions to Himachal Pradesh’s energy challenges.